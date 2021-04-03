UP gang-rape accused shot as he tries to escape

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 03: One of the four men accused of gang-rape of a class 10 girl in Western UP's Meerut has been shot by the police and he and his accomplice attempted to escape.

Lakhan and Vyas were arrested earlier today and were being taken to court. However they tried to snatch the pistol from one of the policemen and tried to flee. The Police said that an encounter followed and Lakhan opened fire and Lakhan was shot in the leg by the cop's return fire.

Keshav Kumar, the Superintendent of Police (Rural), said, today accused were being taken to court, when they escaped by grabbing the gun of a Police Inspector. A combing operation was launched and the accused opened fire on police. We returned fire and Lakhan was shot in his leg.

Both the accused have been re-captured and Lakhan is being treated at a local hospital.