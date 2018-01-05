UP: Fatwa against 15 year old girl for reciting Bhagwad Gita

A fatwa was issued against a 15 year old girl from Uttar Pradesh after she dressed up as Lord Krishna and recited the Bhagwad Gita. Alia Khan while reacting to the religious decree issued said that Islam is not so weak that we will be dismissed from it just because we recite the Bhagwad Gita.

She said that she had dressed up as Krishna and recited the Gita as part of a competition. The fatwa was issued on January 2 by the Dar-ul-Uloom Deoband.

Alia stood second in the competition and bagged a cash award of Rs 25,000. However the fatwa issued against her termed her actions as un-Islamic. The function was organised by the UP government to mark 101 years of the historic Lucknow Pact of Freedom Struggle.

The event was based on Bal Gangadhar Tilak's interpretation of Bhagwad Gita. The event was attended by UP Governor Ram Naik, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and his Maharashtra counterpart, Devendra Fadnavis. There were over 150 participants in the competition.

OneIndia News