UP elections: Congress to rely on girl power

    New Delhi, Oct 19: The Congress would go in for girl power in the Uttar Pradesh elections. The party would reserve 40 per cent of its tickets for women, Congress general secretary, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said.

    Women can bring about a. Change and they need to step forward, she said at a press conference.

    This decision is for the girls of Uttar Pradesh. This decision is for women who want change, she also added. The competence of the candidate would determine the ticket she said.

    This seems to be a shift from the strategy of most parties who have traditionally relied on caste factors while giving tickets to the candidates.

    Story first published: Tuesday, October 19, 2021, 16:20 [IST]
