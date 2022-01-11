YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Air Quality Index India 2021 Omicron Cases
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    UP elections: BJP’s campaign to compromise LED raths

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Jan 11: The BJP will launch a door-to-door campaign across the poll bound Uttar Pradesh starting today. The campaign is aimed at highlighting the achievements of the Yogi Adityanath government.

    UP elections: BJP’s campaign to compromise LED raths

    The BJP's UP unit chief, Swatantra Dev Singh said that after appraising the state's every assembly constituency of the government's achievements through the Jan Vishwas Yatras, the party will start door-to-door campaign from Tuesday.

    The party leaders will reach out to the people following the COVID-19 protocol and will inform the people about the work done by the State and Union Government. The BJP will reach out to all households falling under the 92,821 polling centre comprising 1,74,351 booths.

    Singh said that these raths will reach each of the 403 assembly segments. He said that the BJP would launch LED raths with large screens after Makar Sankranti on January 14 to send out the message.

    The state will witness polling in seven phases starting February 10 and counting will be held on March 10. The BJP in 2017 had won the elections handsomely and is looking to retain power.

    More UP ELECTION 2022 News  

    Read more about:

    up election 2022

    Story first published: Tuesday, January 11, 2022, 8:29 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 11, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X