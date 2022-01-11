New Covid curbs in UP: Government and private employees to work at 50 per cent capacity

UP elections: BJP’s campaign to compromise LED raths

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 11: The BJP will launch a door-to-door campaign across the poll bound Uttar Pradesh starting today. The campaign is aimed at highlighting the achievements of the Yogi Adityanath government.

The BJP's UP unit chief, Swatantra Dev Singh said that after appraising the state's every assembly constituency of the government's achievements through the Jan Vishwas Yatras, the party will start door-to-door campaign from Tuesday.

The party leaders will reach out to the people following the COVID-19 protocol and will inform the people about the work done by the State and Union Government. The BJP will reach out to all households falling under the 92,821 polling centre comprising 1,74,351 booths.

Singh said that these raths will reach each of the 403 assembly segments. He said that the BJP would launch LED raths with large screens after Makar Sankranti on January 14 to send out the message.

The state will witness polling in seven phases starting February 10 and counting will be held on March 10. The BJP in 2017 had won the elections handsomely and is looking to retain power.

Tuesday, January 11, 2022, 8:29 [IST]