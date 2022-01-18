YouTube
    UP elections: BJP leader charged for violating COVID-19 protocol

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Mathura, Jan 18: A Bharatiya Janata Party candidate was charged on Monday for violating guidelines for COVID-19 and breaching section 144, the police said.

    Representational Image

    Megh Shyam Singh was found in violation of the guidelines when he visited the Daan Ghati Temple in the city on Sunday and addressed people near the temple, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Shrish Chandra said, according to news agency PTI.

    A report was filed against Mr Singh under section 188, 269 and 270 of the Indian Penal Code and section 3 and 4 of the Epidemic Diseases Act, spelling disobedience of public officer and intentionally spreading infection as charges, the officer said.

    (PTI)

    Tuesday, January 18, 2022, 9:27 [IST]
    X