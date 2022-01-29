UP Elections 2022: Election Commission bans Uttar Pradesh exit polls

PM Modi to address his 1st UP virtual rally on Jan 31

Lucknow, Jan 29: The Election Commission has banned all exit polls in connection with the forthcoming Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh from February 10 to March 7.

In a statement issued released on Saturday, UP's Chief Electoral Officer Ajay Kumar Shukla said that conducting the exit polls, its publication in print or electronic media or its publicity has been banned from 7.00 am on February 10 to 6.30 pm on March 7.

Any person who violates the order will be punished with a two-year jail term or fine or both.

A total of 690 constituencies in five states will go to elections next month. Elections will begin on February 10 and go on till March 7, the Election Commission of India said.

Of the 690 constituencies, the maximum are in UP (403). Punjab has 117, Uttarakhand, 70, Manipur, 50 and Goa 40.

Assembly Elections 2022: Schedule

First phase: UP (Feb 10)

Second phase: Uttarakhand, Goa (Feb 14)

Third phase: Punjab, UP: (Feb 20)

Fourth phase: UP (Feb 23)

Fifth phase: Manipur, UP (Feb 27)

Sixth phase: Manipur, UP (March 3)

Seventh phase: UP (March 7)

Counting of votes: March 10

