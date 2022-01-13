UP elections 2022: BJP likely to give 30 seats to allies

New Delhi, Jan 13: The BJP is in talks with its allies regarding the seat sharing formula to be adopted for the Uttar Pradesh Elections.

The Apna Dal is likely to get around 15 seats, while the BJP is likely to give the NISHAD Party the same number of seats. Reports said that the Apna Dal asked for around 30 seats. However the final arrangement could be anything between 15 and 17 seats.

The NISHAD Party on the hand is expected to get tickets from the Gorakhpur, Sant Kabir Nagar, Maharajganj, Kushinagar, Jaunpur, Sultanpur and Rampur Dist constituencies.

On Wednesday, Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader, Amit Shah held a meeting with Anupriya Patel and Sanjay Nishad in Delhi. The final seat sharing details will be available after the next round of meetings.

The BJP has in the past couple of days lost a couple of its leaders in the poll bound state of Uttar Pradesh. Over 7 leaders have quit the party including three ministers. On Thursday, Dharam Singh Saini resigned as minister from the Yogi Adityanath government making him the third minister to do so.

