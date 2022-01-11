UP Elections 2022: ABP News-CVoter Opinion Poll predicts win for BJP, with significant drop in seats

New Covid curbs in UP: Government and private employees to work at 50 per cent capacity

New Delhi, Jan 11: The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party under the leadership of Yogi Adityanath is expected to win 229 seats, that's 96 seats less than the 2017 UP assembly election, according to the ABP-Cvoter survey.

However, Samajwadi Party is expected to give a tough contest to the BJP as it is expected to win somewhere between 152-160 seats. The big losers will be Mayawati's BSP and Congress as the parties are projected to bag 18 and 8 seats, respectively.

The latest survey also predicted that a remarkable recovery from Samajwadi Party and its allies led by Akhilesh Yadav. The SP alliance is expected to get 33.5% share of votes, compared to an actual 23.6% share of votes in the 2017 UP assembly election.

Coming to vote share, the BJP has almost retained its share of votes. In 2017, it had secured 41.4 per cent and in 2022 it is expected to get 40.7 per cent, as per the survey.

The BSP vote share is projected to fall from the actual 22.2% in the 2017 UP assembly election to a projected 12.9% in the 2022 UP assembly election.

According to the survey, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi's initiatives like "Ladki Hoon, Lad Sakti Hoon", along with myriad promises of welfare schemes, have failed to impress the voters of Uttar Pradesh.

The BJP has its task cut out in Uttar Pradesh to break a jinx under which no party has won two consecutive assembly elections in the state after 1985.

Spread over seven phases, moving sequentially from the west to the east of the vast state, the 403-seat polls will have a major bearing on the 2024 parliamentary elections, when the party hopes to return to power in Delhi under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Union Minister Amit Shah, who has been spearheading the ruling party's campaigns in UP in the past elections, indicated that much a few weeks back at a rally that scotched speculation that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is now out of favour with the BJP's central leadership.

The BJP had registered a landslide victory in 2017 assembly polls winning 312 seats on its own, and 325 if the those won by the allies are also counted.

Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party was a distant second then at 49. Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party won 19 seats. Apna Dal (Sonelal) got nine, two more than the Congress tally. The SP has emerged as the major contender to power, and the Congress is under pressure to come up with better numbers, now that the campaign is under the direct charge of general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Uttar Pradesh will vote on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, March 3 and 7. The results will be declared on March 10 along with the four other poll-bound states of Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur.