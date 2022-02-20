UP Election: BJP will be eliminated, farmers of UP won’t forgive them, says Akhilesh Yadav

UP polls: Where and in which polling booth will Mulayam Singh Yadav's family cast votes? Deets inside

Lucknow, Feb 20: Samajwadi Party (SP) chief and its chief ministerial candidate Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday said that the ruling BJP will be eliminated in the assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh.

Speaking to reporters in Jaswant Nagar, Akhilesh Yadav said, "BJP is going to be eliminated. Farmers of UP won't forgive them. We've hit a century in first 2 phases & even in this phase, the SP-led alliance would be ahead of everyone else."

Akhilesh Yadav is contesting from Karhal Assembly seat.

The third round of the seven-phase Uttar Pradesh assembly polls is being held today. 59 assembly constituencies across 16 districts are voting today. Counting of votes will take place on March 10.

The seats voting today are located in the west, central and southern parts of Uttar Pradesh. In 2017, the BJP won 49 of these 59 seats while the Samajwadi Party won nine. The Congress won one seat and Mayawati's Bahujan Samajwadi Party, none.

