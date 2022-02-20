YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Elections 2022 Tamil Nadu Local Body Elections 2022
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    UP Election: BJP will be eliminated, farmers of UP won’t forgive them, says Akhilesh Yadav

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Lucknow, Feb 20: Samajwadi Party (SP) chief and its chief ministerial candidate Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday said that the ruling BJP will be eliminated in the assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh.

    UP Election: BJP will be eliminated, farmers of UP won’t forgive them, says Akhilesh Yadav

    Speaking to reporters in Jaswant Nagar, Akhilesh Yadav said, "BJP is going to be eliminated. Farmers of UP won't forgive them. We've hit a century in first 2 phases & even in this phase, the SP-led alliance would be ahead of everyone else."

    "BJP is going to be eliminated. Farmers of UP won't forgive them. We've hit century in first two phases and even in this phase, SP and alliance would be ahead of everyone else," says Samajwadi Party chief and candidate from Karhal, Akhilesh Yadav after casting his vote in Jaswantnagar.

    Akhilesh Yadav is contesting from Karhal Assembly seat.

    The third round of the seven-phase Uttar Pradesh assembly polls is being held today. 59 assembly constituencies across 16 districts are voting today. Counting of votes will take place on March 10.

    The seats voting today are located in the west, central and southern parts of Uttar Pradesh. In 2017, the BJP won 49 of these 59 seats while the Samajwadi Party won nine. The Congress won one seat and Mayawati's Bahujan Samajwadi Party, none.

    More UP ELECTION 2022 News  

    Read more about:

    up election 2022 akhilesh yadav

    Story first published: Sunday, February 20, 2022, 13:01 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 20, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X