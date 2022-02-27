YouTube
    UP Election 5th Phase Live Updates: 692 candidates in fray across 12 districts

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Lucknow, Feb 27: Polling to decide the fate of 692 candidates in the fray for 61 assembly seats across 12 districts of Uttar Pradesh will take place in the fifth phase of the state assembly elections on Sunday. Voting will start at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm.

    Image credit: PTI
    Image credit: PTI

    Out of the 61 Assembly seats across 12 districts, the main constituencies include Amethi, Rae Bareli, Sultanpur, Chitrakoot, Pratapgarh, Prayagraj, Ayodhya, and Gonda.

    UP Election 5th Phase Live Updates: Catch all the LIVE updates here

    Newest First Oldest First
    12:21 AM, 27 Feb
    Union minister Anupriya Patel's mother and Apna Dal (K) leader Krishna Patel is contesting from the Pratapgarh seat. Apna Dal (K) has entered into an alliance with the Samajwadi Party.
    12:20 AM, 27 Feb
    Raghuraj Pratap Singh, alias Raja Bhaiya, who is the MLA from Kunda since 1993, is once again in the fray from his party Jansatta Dal, with old aide Gulshan Yadav contesting against him on a Samajwadi Party ticket.
    12:20 AM, 27 Feb
    Other ministers in the fray are Siddharth Nath Singh from Allahabad West, Rajendra Singh, alias Moti Singh, from Patti (Pratapgarh), Nand Gopal Gupta Nadi from Allahabad South and Ramapati Shastri from Mankapur (Gonda).
    12:19 AM, 27 Feb
    Prominent faces in the fray for the fifth phase include Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, who is contesting from the Sirathu assembly seat in Kaushambi district. He is facing Apna Dal (Kamerawadi) candidate Pallavi Patel.
    12:19 AM, 27 Feb
    Polling will start at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm.
    12:16 AM, 27 Feb
    There are 692 candidates in the fray for the fifth phase of the election.
    12:16 AM, 27 Feb
    12:15 AM, 27 Feb
    Uttar Pradesh will go to the fifth phase of Assembly polls today with voting to be held in 61 constituencies, majorly covering the eastern region of the state.

