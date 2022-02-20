UP Assembly Election 2022 Phase 3: Fate of Akhilesh, Shivpal to be sealed today as 59 seats go to polls

Battle for UP: Two sitting corporators of Lucknow Municipal Corporation in fray

UP Election: BJP will be eliminated, farmers of UP won’t forgive them, says Akhilesh Yadav

UP Election 2022: Shivraj Singh Chouhan compares Akhilesh to Aurangzeb

India

oi-Deepika S

Lucknow, Feb 20: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday slammed former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, comparing him to Mughal emperor Aurangzeb.

"Akhilesh is today's Aurangzeb. The one who wasn't loyal to his father, how will he be loyal to you?," news agency ANI quoted Chouhan.

Chouhan said, "Aurangzeb jailed his father, killed his brothers. Mulayam Ji says no one has humiliated him the way Akhilesh did," the ANI quote further said.

#WATCH Akhilesh is today's Aurangzeb. One who wasn't (loyal) to his father, how will he be(loyal)to you. Mulayam Singh himself said so...Aurangzeb jailed his father,killed his brothers. Mulayam Ji says no one has humiliated him the way Akhilesh did: MP CM SS Chouhan in Deoria, UP pic.twitter.com/XzGgfBTmfj — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 20, 2022

He also accused the Samajwadi Party of having a nexus with terrorists and said it should tell people about its relations with the father of a convict in the Ahmedabad serial bomb blasts case.

Chouhan was addressing an election rally in Rampur Karkhana's Bairiyapur in Deoria district, where polling will be held on March 3.

"(SP president) Akhilesh Yadav needs to answer what is the SP's relations with the father of terrorist and 2008 Ahmedabad bomb blasts convict Mohd Saif. Akhilesh should answer whether a terrorist's father is an SP leader or not? He needs to answer why his party is found having ties with mafia, rioters and terrorists. Why there were riots in Uttar Pradesh during his regime," he told the rally.

He accused the SP of having a nexus with terrorists.

Hailing Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Chouhan said he is called "baba" and explained what it stands for.

"B stands for brave and CM Yogi Adityanath destroyed the mafia in the state. A stands for active and our Yogiji is always active and works for the development of UP. B stands for brilliant and CM Yogi brilliantly bulldozes wrongdoers. A stands for attentive and CM Yogi is always attentive to the safety and security for the state," he said.

He also said that under the BJP governments in the state and at the Centre, the economy of Uttar Pradesh reached the second position in the country.

"The economy of the state climbed to second position in the country from seventh in 2013," he said.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Sunday, February 20, 2022, 21:58 [IST]