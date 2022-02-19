UP Election 2022 Phase 3 Voting Tomorrow: Akhilesh Yadav, Shivpal among key candidates

Chandigarh DSP files case against Sidhu for not issuing apology over remarks against police

oi-Deepika S

Lucknow, Feb 19: 59 assembly constituencies from sixteen districts will be going to the polls on Sunday in the third phase of the polls. Polling will begin at 7 am on Sunday and continue till 6 pm.

A total of 627 candidates are in the fray in this phase, in which over 2.15 crore people are eligible to vote.

List of districts where third phase polling will be held

Districts where polling will be held are Hathras, Firozabad, Etah, Kasganj, Mainpuri, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Etawah, Auraiya, Kanpur Dehat, Kanpur Nagar, Jalaun, Jhansi, Lalitpur, Hamirpur and Mahoba.

UP third phase polling: Key candidates

The Karhal assembly seat, from where Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav is contesting, will also go to the polls in the third phase on Sunday. The BJP has fielded Union minister S P Singh Baghel from the seat.

Polling on Sunday will also seal the fate of the Samajwadi Party chief's uncle Shivpal Singh Yadav, who is contesting from his traditional Jaswantnagar seat.

Among the prominent faces in the fray in this phase are BJP's Satish Mahana (Maharajpur in Kanpur) and Ramvir Upadhaya (Sadabad in Hathras) and Louise Khurshid, who is contesting on the Congress' ticket from Farrukhabad Sadar.

Louise Khurshid is the wife of senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid.

Former IPS officer Asim Arun is contesting from Kannauj Sadar on the BJP ticket, while Uttar Pradesh minister Ramnaresh Agnihotri is also in the fray in this phase.

In the 2017 elections, the BJP had won 49 of the 59 seats while the SP had settled for nine. The Congress had got one seat, while the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) drew a blank.

Story first published: Saturday, February 19, 2022, 12:27 [IST]