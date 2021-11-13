Uttar Pradesh opinion poll: Who will win next elections? ABP-CVoter survey results are here

India

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Nov 13: The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party under the leadership of Yogi Adityanath is expected to win the next Uttar Pradesh assembly elections and retain power, as per the ABP News-CVoter survey. However, the saffron party is projected to lose 100+ seats which it had won in the previous election, it claims.

As per the projection, the BJP and its allies will retain the power by winning somewhere between 213 and 221 seats in the 403-member state assembly, said the survey, which was conducted in the first week of November. In the 2017 election, the saffron party had emerged victorious in 325 seats.

UP Polls: BJP to emerge victorious, SP runner-up

However, Samajwadi Party is expected to give a tough contest to the BJP as it is expected to win somewhere between 152-160 seats. The big losers will be Mayawati's BSP and Congress as the parties are projected to bag 18 and 8 seats, respectively.

According to ABP, the margin of error, was +/- 3% to +/- 5%.

UP Election 2022: Vote Share as per ABP-CVoter Survey

Coming to vote share, the BJP has almost retained its share of votes. In 2017, it had secured 41.4 per cent and in 2022 it is expected to get 40.7 per cent, as per the survey. Whereas Samajwadi Party and its allies are projected to get a vote share of 31.1 per cent, up from 23.6 per cent in 2017.

From 22.2 per cent, the BJP's vote share is coming down to 15.1 per cent.

The survey indicates that the fight, at this stage, is clearly between the BJP and Samajwadi Party.

Uttar Pradesh is a crucial state for all the parties involved. Especially for the BJP, it has to retain the power if it wants to win the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The preparations for the elections have already started as the parties are having rallies across the state.