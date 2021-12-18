UP election 2022: In Amethi, Rahul Gandhi targets BJP, rakes up Hindutwa, unemployment

oi-Deepika S

Amethi, Dec 18: Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday launched an all-out attack at the BJP government, saying that PM Modi and chief minister Yogi Adityanath will never answer questions on the lack of jobs for the youth.

"You are aware of the situation today. Unemployment and inflation are the biggest questions that neither the Chief Minister nor Prime Minister will answer. PM Modi was taking a dip in Ganga a few days back but won't talk about unemployment. I'll tell you why the youth is deprived of employment," Rahul said.

"Middle-class people and the poor were badly affected by some of the decisions taken by the PM, which also resulted in large-scale unemployment. Demonetization, wrongly implicated GST, no help during the Covid crisis are the major reasons for unemployment in India," he added.

Stepping up his attack on Hindutva, Rahul said "I will tell you the meaning of Hindu- It's someone who only follows the path of truth, the one who never gives up to fear, and the one who never converts his fear into violence, hate and anger... It's best example is Mahatma Gandhi....

"Mahatma Gandhi spent all his life understanding truth and then there is Godse- 'Hindutvavadi'. Nobody calls him (Godse) a Mahatma because he killed a Hindu who always spoke the truth...Godse was a coward, a weak man... he could not face his fears," Rahul added.

"A 'Hindutvavadi' bathes alone in Ganga, while a Hindu bathes with crores of people...Narendra Modi says he is a Hindu, but when did he protect truth?...He asked people to bang thalis to get rid of COVID...Hindu or Hindutvadi?," said Rahul.

"For the first time I saw just one person taking bath in Ganga, removed Yogi Ji, sidelined Rajnath Singh....Remember when Narendra ji was young he fought with a crocodile, I thought he didn't know swimming...struggling with his hands...," Rahul said.

Story first published: Saturday, December 18, 2021, 17:20 [IST]