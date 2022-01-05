UP Election 2022: From which seat should Yogi Adityanath contest? Here's what voters say

UP Election 2022 Opinion Poll: BJP, SP eating into BSP's votes, Yogi projected to become CM again

Lucknow, Jan 05: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed willingness to contest the crucial UP assembly election 2022.

Asked whether he will contest from Ayodhya, Mathura, or from Gorakhpur, Yogi said "I will fight the election from wherever the party".

Adityanath is currently a member of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council, if he contests, this would be his first election for an assembly seat.

So, it is important for people to know from which constituency will Yogi Adityanath contest. To know mood of voters in Uttar Pradesh, ABP C-Voter conducted a survey to ask from where the Chief Minister should contest elections.

The respondents were given four options Ayodhya, Mathura, Both and Not Known. Let us take a look at what the voters say

According to the C-Voter survey, 37 per cent people want Adityanath to contest UP Polls from Ayodhya. While 22 per cent of voters want the chief minister to contest from Mathura.

Further, 21 per cent people said he should contest from both seats, while 20 per cent said they do not know.

Ayodhya -37%

Mathura -22% Not

Both - 21%

Don't Know -20%

Recently, a BJP MP wrote to party president J P Nadda urging him to declare Uttar Pradesh chief Minister Yogi Adityanath the party's nominee from Mathura seat.

However, the party leadership is yet to take a call on Yogi Adityanath's nominee. Reportedly, some of the party insiders want Yogi to contest election, while another section opposing it.

If Yogi Adityanath contests UP elections, it would be an interesting move, given the fact that none of the leaders of the four major parties, Congress, SP, BSP and RLD are not facing the polls, instead they are more focussed towards party campaign.

Story first published: Wednesday, January 5, 2022, 10:36 [IST]