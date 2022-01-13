Candidates of SP, allies for 1st, 2nd phase of UP polls to be announced in a day or two

UP Election 2022: Congress releases 1st list of 125 candidates, 40% tickets for women

New Delhi, Jan 13: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra released party's first list of 125 candidates for Uttar Pradesh polls.

Addressing a press conference, Priyanka said "Out of the total 125 candidates, 40% are women and 40% are the youth. With this historic initiative, we hope to bring in a new kind of politics in the sate."

"In the first list of 125 candidates for UP polls, 50 candidates are women, including Asha Singh, mother of the Unnao rape victim. From Shahjahanpur, we have fielded Asha worker Poonam Pandey who led an agitation for a raise in honorarium," Priyanka added.

"Our list gives a new message. We want to tell those who have struggled for their rights and for seeking justice in the past, that they have the power to fight for their rights and the Congress party will give that power to them to be a part of power in the state," Vadra also said.

Attacking the Yogi Adityanath government, Priyanka said "UP government is dictatorial, our focus is to bring people's issues, women and development in centrestage in Uttar Pradesh."

"Congress will not run a negative campaign, we will run positive campaign for bright future of Uttar Pradesh," she said.

The AICC general secretary in-charge for Uttar Pradesh did not answer whether she will contest the elections herself.

Uttar Pradesh will go to polls in seven-phase polls beginning from February 10. The results will be out on March 10.