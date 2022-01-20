YouTube
    UP Election 2022: Chandra Shekhar Azad to contest from Gorakhpur Sadar against Yogi Adityanath

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Noida, Jan 20: Chandra Shekhar Azad will fight the Uttar Pradesh assembly election from the Gorakhpur Sadar seat, his Aazad Samaj Party (ASP) announced on Thursday.

    Gorakhpur Sadar is the seat from where the BJP has fielded UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

    "Taking forward the ideology of Babasaheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar and Kanshiram sahib for 'Bahujan Hitay-Bahujan Sukhay', the Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshiram) announced Chandra Shekhar Aazad as candidate from Gorakhpur Sadar (322) seat," the party said in a statement on social media.

    ASP's national core committee member Mohammad Aqib confirmed the development to PTI. He said the registered name of the party is Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshiram).

    Story first published: Thursday, January 20, 2022, 13:33 [IST]
    X