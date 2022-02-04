UP elections: Meet the richest candidate for the first phase of poll

UP Election 2022: BJP marching ahead with resolve of '300 paar', says Amit Shah in Gorakhpur

India

oi-Deepika S

Gorakhpur, Feb 04: Once again BJP will repeat history of 2014, 2017 and 2019, said Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Gorakhpur, who has arrived in UP to accompany Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister in filing his nomination.

"BJP is going to repeat the history in UP. In 2014, 2017 and 2019 polls, people of UP chose the development under the leadership of PM Modi and gave absolute majority. Today with CM Yogi filing nomination, BJP is marching ahead with resolve of '300 paar', said Shah, in Gorakhpur.

"When I was made the BJP incharge (of UP) in 2013, then journalists used to say that I am being sent to a place where the party would perhaps not touch even double digits in elections. However, it was the opposition that did not touch double digits," he added.

"Mafia is seen at only 3 places in UP now, they're either in jail or outside UP or they appear in the candidate list of SP for Uttar Pradesh Elections 2022. Mafia used to rule UP, Police was scared of them. Today, mafia walks up to the Police station to surrender," he added.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will file his nomination papers for the Gorakhpur Urban seat on Friday.

Amit Shah will be present during the filing of the nomination.

Uttar Pradesh assembly elections will start on February 10 and continue in seven phases till March 7. The third phase of polling will take place on February 20, while the counting of votes will be held on March 10.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Friday, February 4, 2022, 12:54 [IST]