UP Election 2022: BJP announces first list of candidates, Yogi Adityanath to contest from Gorakhpur

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Jan 15: The Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday announced first list of candidates for upcoming Uttar Pradesh Elections. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to contest UP Polls from Gorakhpur.

Earlier, it was speculated that the Chief Minister, who has never contested an Assembly election before would contest from one of two temple towns Ayodhya or Mathura.

The saffron party announced candidates for 107 seats going to the polls in the first two phases.

10 seats for women, 44 seats for OBC candidates and 19 seats for SC, in upcoming assembly polls, the BJP.

Addressing a press conference, BJP leader and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said "We are releasing list of candidates on 57/58 seats in first phase and 38/55 in second phase. Deputy CM Kesav Prasad Maurya to contest UP Polls from Sirathu in Prayagraj district."

"The BJP has provided welfare and sensitive governance in Uttar Pradesh in the last five years. We are confident that the people of UP will again bless us in this great festival of 2022 with the same clarity," the BJP tweeted quoting Pradhan.

The BJP has its task cut out in Uttar Pradesh to break a jinx under which no party has won two consecutive assembly elections in the state after 1985.

Spread over seven phases, moving sequentially from the west to the east of the vast state, the 403-seat polls will have a major bearing on the 2024 parliamentary elections, when the party hopes to return to power in Delhi under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Union Minister Amit Shah, who has been spearheading the ruling party's campaigns in UP in the past elections, indicated that much a few weeks back at a rally that scotched speculation that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is now out of favour with the BJP's central leadership.

The BJP had registered a landslide victory in 2017 assembly polls winning 312 seats on its own, and 325 if the those won by the allies are also counted.

Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party was a distant second then at 49. Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party won 19 seats. Apna Dal (Sonelal) got nine, two more than the Congress tally. The SP has emerged as the major contender to power, and the Congress is under pressure to come up with better numbers, now that the campaign is under the direct charge of general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Uttar Pradesh will vote on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, March 3 and 7. The results will be declared on March 10 along with the four other poll-bound states of Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur.