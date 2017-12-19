UP: 'Don't celebrate Christmas', says Hindu Jagran Manch to schools in Aligarh

The Hindu Jagran Manch (HJM) sent letters on Monday to schools where the majority of students are Hindus, asking them not to celebrate Christmas and threatened, if they did so, it would be at their own risk.

Don't celebrate Christmas, says HJM
In a circular, the Hindu outfit had warned schools "not to observe the traditional Christmas celebrations" and said if they do so, "it will be at their own risk".

Meanwhile, the Yogi Adityanath government has decided to maintain a studied silence on the Hindu Jagran Manch warning schools in Aligarh district not to celebrate Christmas.

The threat comes just days after Bajrang Dal activists accused a group carol-singing Christians of conversion, and torched their car of the priest outside a police station in Satna district of Madhya Pradesh.

