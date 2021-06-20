UP cop play good Samaritan, jumps into canal to save drowning man; Video goes viral

Covid-hit family of six starve at home, hospitalised by Good Samaritans in UP's Aligarh; DM offers help

Lucknow June 20: Amid their patrolling duties to enforce covid-induced lockdown, a police officers prompt attempt to save a drowning man, has gone viral on social media.

Ashish Kumar, a police sub-inspector in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh district on his duty, noticed a man drowning in the canal and dived into the water to rescue him, without caring for his personal safety.

The police officers courageous act has been lauded by many, inlcuding top officers from his department.

The video has been posted by Indian Police Service officer Kalanidhi Naithani, who write "Ashish learnt swimming when he was a child. For years, he didn't swim. But he showed the world the dedication of the police when he jumped to save the drowning man."

The police officer has been rewarded with Rs 25,000 for the officer for his bravery and humane act.

According to data, police officers work for more than 14 hours a day, which is six hours more than their stated working duration. They are overworked, underpaid and at times even deprived of a weekly off.

Story first published: Sunday, June 20, 2021, 19:57 [IST]