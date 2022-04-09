YouTube
    UP CM Adityanath's Office Twitter account hacked for nearly 30 minutes

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Lucknow, Apr 9: The official Twitter account of the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister's Office was hacked late Friday night, a senior officer said. He said the hackers sent out 400-500 tweets from the account.

    "The account was hacked for around 29 minutes in the night. The hackers posted around 400-500 tweets, and the account was suspended on grounds of unnatural activity. Efforts are on to restore it," the official told PTI on Saturday.

    He added that the Twitter handle will be restored soon. The Twitter handle @CMOffice has over 40 lakh followers. In screenshots of the hacked account seen on various news websites, the profile picture of the handle had been replaced with a cartoon. PTI

