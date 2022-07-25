Rajbhar, Shivpal attend dinner hosted by CM Yogi in honour of NDA presidential candidate

'Population imbalance' should not be allowed to happen: Adityanath

Lulu Mall row: CM Adityanath pulls up police, says miscreants should be dealt with strictly

UP CM Adityanath conducts aerial survey of Kanwar Yatra | VIDEO

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Lucknow, Jul 25: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday undertook an aerial survey of the ongoing Kanwar Yatra in western part of the state. He reviewed the ongoing Kanwar yatra in Meerut, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat and Ghaziabad districts.

The CM directed officials to shower petals on the Kanwariyas, the official said.

#WATCH Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath reviews the ongoing Kanwar yatra in Meerut, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat and Ghaziabad districts pic.twitter.com/Ys8F4KSMpf — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) July 25, 2022

Meanwhile, Meerut's IG Range Praveen Kumar and DM Deepak Meena showered flower petals on kanwariyas, through helicopter.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh | Meerut's IG Range Praveen Kumar and DM Deepak Meena showered flower petals on kanwariyas, through helicopter pic.twitter.com/WI1ggxXCfh — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) July 25, 2022

The Kanwar Yatra is being taken out in the state after a gap of two years. Earlier, it was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Truck mows down Kanwar devotees in UP's Hathras, death toll rises to 6

At some places, huge tableaux can be seen accompanying the yatra and at other places, Kanwariyas were seen walking wearing masks of Adityanath and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In a video conference with senior officials, the chief minister directed that health posts be set up at various places along the Kanwar Yatra route. There should not be any display of weapons or processions of that kind, the CM said.

He instructed district magistrates and SPs to personally go to the spot where any untoward incident takes place.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, July 25, 2022, 16:38 [IST]