YouTube
  • search
Trending Draupadi Murmu Web-Stories Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    UP CM Adityanath conducts aerial survey of Kanwar Yatra | VIDEO

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Lucknow, Jul 25: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday undertook an aerial survey of the ongoing Kanwar Yatra in western part of the state. He reviewed the ongoing Kanwar yatra in Meerut, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat and Ghaziabad districts.

    The CM directed officials to shower petals on the Kanwariyas, the official said.

    Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath reviews the ongoing Kanwar yatra in Meerut, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat and Ghaziabad districts
    Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath reviews the ongoing Kanwar yatra in Meerut, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat and Ghaziabad districts. Image courtesy: ANI

    Meanwhile, Meerut's IG Range Praveen Kumar and DM Deepak Meena showered flower petals on kanwariyas, through helicopter.

    The Kanwar Yatra is being taken out in the state after a gap of two years. Earlier, it was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

    Truck mows down Kanwar devotees in UP's Hathras, death toll rises to 6Truck mows down Kanwar devotees in UP's Hathras, death toll rises to 6

    At some places, huge tableaux can be seen accompanying the yatra and at other places, Kanwariyas were seen walking wearing masks of Adityanath and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

    In a video conference with senior officials, the chief minister directed that health posts be set up at various places along the Kanwar Yatra route. There should not be any display of weapons or processions of that kind, the CM said.

    He instructed district magistrates and SPs to personally go to the spot where any untoward incident takes place.

    Comments

    More YOGI ADITYANATH News  

    Read more about:

    yogi adityanath kanwar yatra uttar pradesh chief minister

    Story first published: Monday, July 25, 2022, 16:38 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 25, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X