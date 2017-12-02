UP Civic Poll results: Kejriwal's AAP wins 11 seats, makes headway silently

Arvind Kejriwal led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) quietly opened its account in Uttar Pradesh civic polls even as parties like the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) took a massive blow. The AAP silently won 11 seats in the Uttar Pradesh Civic polls 2017.

On expected lines, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won big in the civic polls but it was the AAP that surprised many by winning 11 seats of the many it contested at ward and zone levels. Arvind Kejriwal's party won one seat of Nagar Panchayat chairman, two municipal corporation corporators, eight Nagar Panchayat member seats.

The AAP's Munni Devi won Nagar Palika chairman elections from Tindvari of Bundelkhand, Sudhir Dhama won a seat in Kherka Nagar Pallika of Baghpat. AAP won one seat in Rae Bareli and Hapur each. The party had refrained from contesting the elections last year after it received a blow in the assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh but the win of 11 seats has come as a ray of hope for the party.

AAP has managed to win seats unexpectedly when parties like the Congress lost in its bastion of Amethi. The BJP emerged a clear winner in the elections winning 14 of the 16 mayoral seats. With this, the AAP is now more confident of its performance in Gujarat assembly elections where the stage is set for a standoff between the BJP and the Congress.

OneIndia News