UP Cabinet passes resolution to rename Allahabad to 'Prayagraj' ahead of Kumbh Mela

By
    Lucknow, Oct 16: Uttar Pradesh Cabinet on Tuesday passed resolution to rename Allahabad to Prayagraj ahead of Kumbh Mela.

    Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav Monday attacked the Yogi Adityanath government's proposed move to rename Allahabad as Prayagraj, stating that the present dispensation wanted to show their work only by "renaming".

    Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath
    UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath,ANI Image

    Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during his visit to Allahabad on Saturday had announced that there was a proposal to rename the city as Prayagraj ahead of the 2019 Kumbh Mela.

    According to some media reports, the banners for the upcoming Kumbh Mela in 2019 mention the name of the city as Prayagraj instead of Allahabad, ANI reported.

    Kumbh Mela will begin in Allahabad on January 15, 2019. Around ₹2,500 crore has been earmarked by the state government for the Ardh Kumbh 2019, double the amount of money which was spent on the last Kumbh held in 2013.

    Story first published: Tuesday, October 16, 2018, 12:47 [IST]
