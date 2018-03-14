'Over confidence cost us UP bypolls', says Yogi Adityanath

Congratulating the winning candidates in bypolls, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath attributed the loss to the overconfidence among the party workers.

"We accept the verdict of the people, this result is unexpected, we will review the shortcomings. I congratulate the winning candidates", Yogi Adityanath said.

He also hinted that the SP-BSP alliance is also partly responsible for BJP's loss.

"I hope the winners will contribute to the development of the state as per the will of the citizens", he said. He also added that the party would analyse the loopholes and would attempt to work on them.

"We will work to make a better plan. Both the elections are a lesson for us" he added.

Keshav Prasad Maurya conceded that his party was ambushed by bitter rivals Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati joining forces in an unusual experiment ahead of the 2019 national election.

"We didn't expect that the BSP's vote will be transferred to SP in such a manner," said Keshav Maurya, acknowledging his party's defeat even before the results were declared.

The BJP has held Gorakhpur since 1989. Phulpur was important for the BJP as it won the seat for the first time in 2014. It was represented by India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and later became a BSP stronghold.

