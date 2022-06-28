UP bus overturns, 2 killed, 9 injured

YouTube
    Sultanpur, Jun 28: Two persons were killed and nine others injured when a mini bus overturned and fell into a gorge here on Tuesday morning, police said.

    The incident took place on the Varanasi-Lucknow national highway when family members were taking a deceased person to Varanasi from Lucknow for the last rites, they said.

    Rajendra Awasthi (55) and driver Omkar Nath Yadav (45) died on the spot, police said, adding the injured were taken to Sultanpur district hospital.

    The accident took place when a bull suddenly came in front of the vehicle, said A K Singh, in-charge of Lambhua police Station.

    Story first published: Tuesday, June 28, 2022, 12:59 [IST]
    X