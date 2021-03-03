UP: Body of minor girl found in a pit, days after she went missing

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Lucknow, Mar 03: The body of a 13 year old girl was recovered from a pit in Bulandshahr, six days after she had gone missing.

The family of the girl said that she was kidnapped raped and then killed. The police said that the girl had gone to work on a field with her mother and sister on February 25. While working she felt thirsty and went to a house nearby to ask for water.

When she did not return, her family began looking for her. They even went to the house where the girl had gone to drink water, but only found a drunken man there.

A missing person complaint was filed at the Anupshahar police station on February 28. On Tuesday, a local informed that someone had buried a body in a plot around 100 metres away from the field from where she went missing. The pit was dug up and the body of the missing girl was recovered. The body has now been sent for post-mortem.