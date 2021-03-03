YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    UP: Body of minor girl found in a pit, days after she went missing

    By
    |

    Lucknow, Mar 03: The body of a 13 year old girl was recovered from a pit in Bulandshahr, six days after she had gone missing.

    The family of the girl said that she was kidnapped raped and then killed. The police said that the girl had gone to work on a field with her mother and sister on February 25. While working she felt thirsty and went to a house nearby to ask for water.

    UP: Body of minor girl found in a pit, days after she went missing
    Representational Image

    When she did not return, her family began looking for her. They even went to the house where the girl had gone to drink water, but only found a drunken man there.

    Teenage girl raped in UP

    A missing person complaint was filed at the Anupshahar police station on February 28. On Tuesday, a local informed that someone had buried a body in a plot around 100 metres away from the field from where she went missing. The pit was dug up and the body of the missing girl was recovered. The body has now been sent for post-mortem.

    More MINOR GIRL News

    Read more about:

    minor girl uttar pradesh

    Story first published: Wednesday, March 3, 2021, 11:21 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 3, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X