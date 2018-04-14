UP Board Results 2018 releasing after April 20: See details

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will declare the UP Board high school and senior secondary school results 2018 most probably after April 20.

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will announce the UP board result in the third week of April on the official website.

The answer sheets were evaluated at about 248 evaluation centres across the state. Almost 55 lakh students had appeared for UP board Intermediate and High School examination this year. The results once declared would be available on www.upresults.nic.in.

The countdown for the results has begun and the results would be declared by the end of this month April 2018. It was being said that the results would be declared on April 15. However, there has been a change in date and the results would be slightly delayed. The results would be declared after April 20.

The evaluation of answer sheets is almost over. As per local dailies, the evaluation process remains to be concluded at only a few evaluation centres. The board had earlier aimed to release the results by the second week of April. However, it could not follow through with the plan due to the delay in evaluation of the answer sheets.

The board had earlier notified the evaluation of answer sheets should be completed by March 31. The answer sheets were evaluated at about 248 evaluation centres across the state.

Here is how to check your results

Log in to the Board's official website upresults.nic.in , upmspresults.up.nic.in .

, . Click on the UP Board Class 10 Result or UP Board Class 12 Result 2018 given on the home page.

Fill in your relevant details; roll number, date of birth etc. and submit.

Download your result and take a copy of it for further reference.

Alternatively, those students who wish to receive their results on their mobile phones, these steps are to be followed:

SMS - UP10ROLLNUMBER -and send it to 56263

SMS - UP12ROLLNUMBER -and send it to 56263

