UP Board paper leak: Class 12 English exam cancelled in 24 districts after paper leak

Lucknow, Mar 30: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) on Wednesday , which was schedule to conductclass 12th English exam on Wednesday (March 30), has been cancelled in 24 districts of the state.

The exam was cancelled after the question paper was leaked ahead of the scheduled time to conduct the exam.

The fresh date for the UP Board English exam will be announced later.

The districts in which the exam was cancelled are Agra, Mainpuri, Mathura, Aligarh, Ghaziabad, Bagpat, Badaun, Shahjahanpur, Unnao, Sitapur, Lalitpur, Mahoba, Jalaun, Chitrakoot, Ambedkarnagar, Pratapgarh, Gonda, Gorakhpur, Azamgarh, Ballia, Varanasi, Kanpur Dehat, Etah and Shamli.

The class 12th English exam was scheduled to begin at 2 pm today. As per the order of the District Magistrate, today, the Inter Second Pali English examination was cancelled at all the examination centres. The exam will be conducted as per schedule in other districts.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took note of the UP Board paper leak incident on Wednesday and said those found accused will not be spared. The chief minister further said National Security Act (NSA) will be invoked against those found guilty.

Story first published: Wednesday, March 30, 2022, 14:13 [IST]