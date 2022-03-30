YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022 Ramadan Time Table 2022
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    UP Board paper leak: Class 12 English exam cancelled in 24 districts after paper leak

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Lucknow, Mar 30: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) on Wednesday , which was schedule to conductclass 12th English exam on Wednesday (March 30), has been cancelled in 24 districts of the state.

    UP Board exam 2022: Class 12 UP board English paper cancelled in 24 districts following paper leak

    The exam was cancelled after the question paper was leaked ahead of the scheduled time to conduct the exam.

    The fresh date for the UP Board English exam will be announced later.

    The districts in which the exam was cancelled are Agra, Mainpuri, Mathura, Aligarh, Ghaziabad, Bagpat, Badaun, Shahjahanpur, Unnao, Sitapur, Lalitpur, Mahoba, Jalaun, Chitrakoot, Ambedkarnagar, Pratapgarh, Gonda, Gorakhpur, Azamgarh, Ballia, Varanasi, Kanpur Dehat, Etah and Shamli.

    The class 12th English exam was scheduled to begin at 2 pm today. As per the order of the District Magistrate, today, the Inter Second Pali English examination was cancelled at all the examination centres. The exam will be conducted as per schedule in other districts.

    Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took note of the UP Board paper leak incident on Wednesday and said those found accused will not be spared. The chief minister further said National Security Act (NSA) will be invoked against those found guilty.

    More UTTAR PRADESH News  

    Read more about:

    uttar pradesh exam

    Story first published: Wednesday, March 30, 2022, 14:13 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 30, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X