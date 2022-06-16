UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2022: Date, time soon; Check full list of websites for UPMSP results

Violence over Prophet remark: 304 arrested; bulldozers out to raze houses of violence accused

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Jun 16: The UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2022 will be released soon. The same once released will be available on the official website. The results will be declared by the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP).

However reports say that the results could be declared today, but there is no official confirmation about the same.

This year, 51,92,689 student had registered for Class 10 and Class 12 final examinations in Uttar Pradesh and of them 47,75,749 students appeared for it. Students must note that the UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2022 will be available online.

The UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2022 exams were conducted between March 24 to April 13, 2022.

UP board Class 10th, 12th results 2022 once released will be available on upresults.nic.in and results.upmsp.edu.in.

Full list of websites to check UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2022:

results.upmsp.edu.in

upresults.nic.in

results.gov.in

UP Board result 2022: How to check result

Visit the official site of UP results on upresults.nic.in .

. Click on Uttar Pradesh Board Result 2022 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details

Click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page for further reference