UP, Bihar by-elections: Vote share of each party

The BJP suffered shock defeats in Gorakhpur and Phulpur. The Samajwadi Party bagged both these seats in the Uttar Pradesh by-elections. It was clear that the support from the BSP helped the SP a great deal in beating the BJP.

There was clearly a huge difference in the vote share of the BJP when compared to the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. The case was similar in Bihar as well.

Here is a look at the vote share of the parties in the just concluded by-elections at UP and Bihar.

2014 2018 Phulpur (UP) BJP 52.43 BJP 38.81 SP 20.3 SP 46.95 BSP 17.1 Gorakhpur (UP) BJP 51.8 BJP 46.53 SP 21.8 SP 48.87 BSP 17 Araria (Bihar) BJP 26.8 BJP 43.2 RJD 41.8 RJD 49.2 JD(U) 22.7 Jehanabad (Assembly, Bihar) RJD 50.9 RJD 54.2 BLSP 30.07 JD(U) 29.2 Bhabua (Assembly, Bihar) BJP 34.6 BJP 47.9 JD(U) 29.3 Congress 36.8

