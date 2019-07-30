UP asks Centre to transfer Unnao Rape survivor’s road accident case to CBI

By Simran Kashyap

Lucknow, July 30: The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday sent a formal request to Government of India to transfer the Unnao rape survivor's road accident case to the CBI.

Principal Secretary (Home) Arvind Kumar said in a statement that a formal request for it has been sent to Government of India.

"The government has decided to refer the investigation of case crime number 305/2019 u/s 302/307/506/120 B IPC PS Gurbuxganj Distt Raebareli to the CBI. A formal request has been sent to Government of India in this regard," he said.

Earlier, UP DGP OP Singh had said the state government was ready for a CBI probe into the accident, if a request is made.

"The truck was over-speeding and it was raining also. Prima facie, it appears to be an accident, but a detailed unbiased probe is on in the matter," he told reporters.

This should placate the Opposition which has been gunning for the BJP government in the state and demanding a CBI probe.

Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Rahul Gandhi questioned the state government's audacity to run a 'fear-free Uttar Pradesh' campaign.

"Why is the BJP MLA still in the BJP? Why the lack in security to the victim and witnesses? Is it possible to get justice from BJP government without answers of these questions?" she said.

Meanwhile, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee said that the BJP should focus on what's happening in UP instead of defaming the Bengal government. "What happened in Unnao, two relatives of victim died & she is in serious condition. There should be a high power inquiry," she said.

The rape survivor is now battling for life at the Trauma Centre of King George's Medical University here. "Lady (rape survivor) and lawyer both are on ventilator and in critical but stable condition. The girl has a fracture on her leg and a head injury," Sandeep Tiwari, Media in-Charge, Trauma Center, King George's Medical University hospital said.

The young woman, her paternal and maternal aunts along with their advocate were on their way to meet her uncle, who is lodged in Rae Bareli jail, when the car in which they were travelling in collided with a truck near Rae Bareli district. An initial probe revealed that the number plate of the empty truck that hit the car was scrubbed and blackened.

An FIR has been registered against BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, his brother Manoj Singh Sengar and 8 others (Vinod Mishra, Haripal Singh, Naveen Singh, Komal Singh, Arun Singh, Gyandendra Singh, Rinku Singh, Awadhesh Singh) in connection with the accident on Sunday. The BJP MLA, who is in jail, has been booked afresh on an attempt to murder charge.