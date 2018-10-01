UP: 'Adityanath assured all help', says Apple executive’s wife after meeting chief minister

Lucknow, Oct 1: Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday assured all help to the Family members of Apple executive Vivek Tiwari who was shot dead by a police constable in Gomti Nagar area of Lucknow.

"A Rs 25-lakh fixed deposit has been opened in the name of Vivek's daughters. CM had assured them all help," deputy Dinesh Sharma said after Tiwari's widow Kalpana met Adityanath.

The Apple executive was shot dead early on Saturday morning by a policeman when he allegedly refused to stop his car. Two constables have been arrested on the basis of an FIR lodged by Tiwari's colleague Sana Khan, who was travelling with him at the time of the incident.

Also Read | Apple executive Vivek Tiwari's murder: Two cops named in fresh FIR

The state government will also open a fixed deposit of Rs 5 lakh in Kalpana's name. Adityanath has also asked the DGP's office for all details of investigation so far and summoned the principal secretary home and the state police chief after the meeting with Kalpana.

Tiwari's family had earlier alleged foul play by the police and had initially refused to cremate his body on Saturday seeking the direct intervention of the chief minister and an inquiry by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Also Read | Vivek Tiwari cremated, KP Maurya assures severe punishment to those responsible for killing

On Sunday, Adityanath dismissed demands for his resignation saying his government has acted firmly and quickly in the case.