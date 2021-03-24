UP: 25-year-old woman held hostage, raped for 4 days; one arrested

Shiv Sena's Neelam Gorhe bats for woman 'banished' by three gram panchayats for filing rape complaint

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Banda (UP), Mar 24: A man was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly holding a woman hostage and raping her for four days in a village here, police said.

According to police, the accused Mobin (30) took the woman to his place for some work and sexually abused her.

"The 25-year-old woman along with her husband filed a complaint and an FIR was registered against the accused on Tuesday," Jaishyam Shukla, SHO, City police station said.

The woman, a resident of Girwan area, has been sent for medical examination, he said, adding that a probe is underway in the matter.