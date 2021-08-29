UP: 25-year-old woman divorced through triple talaq ends life after husband circulates obscene video

Uttar Pradesh govt to give cash awards to all participants of Tokyo Olympics: Yogi Adityanath

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Aug 29: A 25-year-old woman divorced through triple talaq committed suicide here after her husband circulated an obscene video of her on social media, police said on Sunday. The incident took place on Saturday at Kishanpur village under Bhopa Police Station, they said.

According to SHO Deepak Chaturvedi, the couple got married four years ago and had an 18-month-old son.

The accused divorced his wife by pronouncing triple talaq three months ago following which she moved in with her parents in Kishanpur village along with the child, they said.

In a police complaint lodged on August 18, the woman accused her husband of giving instant triple talaq and forcibly taking away their son from her.

While the police were investigating the matter, an obscene video of the woman was circulated on social media allegedly by the accused, they said, adding the woman ended her life by consuming poison.

A case has been registered against the accused, they said.

Story first published: Sunday, August 29, 2021, 10:50 [IST]