UP 2022 polls: Congress finalises around 50 candidates at CEC meeting

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Oct 23: The Central Election Committee (CEC) of the Congress chaired by party chief Sonia Gandhi on Saturday finalised around 50 candidates for the forthcoming Uttar Pradesh elections.

After much discussion, the CEC finalised the candidates but the names have not been announced yet. The top party leaders including AICC general secretary and in-charge for Uttar Pradesh Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and state party chief Ajay Kumar Lallu took part in the discussions, sources told the PTI.

Congress has started preparing the elections by announcing 40 percent seats for women candidates in the assembly polls. Priyanka Gandhi has also promised to give a smartphone and electronic scooty to the class 12 female students and graduate girls, respectively if the party comes to power.

"Yesterday I met some girl students. They said that they need smartphones for their studies and their security. I am happy that today the UP Congress has decided , with the consent of the manifesto committee, that it will provide smartphones to inter pass girls and electronic scooties to graduate girls on coming to power," Priyanka Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi, recently.

The UP assembly polls are likely to be held early next year. With inputs from PTI

Story first published: Saturday, October 23, 2021, 22:35 [IST]