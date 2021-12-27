UP 2022 polls: BJP's Brahmin leaders hold discussions with Nadda

UP Elections 2022: EC to meet with top health official

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Dec 27: A day after holding a brainstorming session on reaching out to the crucial vote segment in the state, BJP's Brahmin leaders from Uttar Pradesh met party president JP Nadda on Monday.

The party's Brahmin leaders like Union Minister Ajay Mishra, whose son has been arrested in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri violence, will reach out to the community members in their respective regions, eventually touching all 403 constituencies of the state.

As per a PTI report, the leaders discussed various issues concerning the community at length during the meeting with the BJP national president.

Over 12 leaders from the community had a marathon meeting at state in-charge, Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan's residence to chalk out a strategy for reaching out to community members.

According to sources, the party has formed a committee comprising BJP's Rajya Sabha chief whip Shiv Pratap Shukla, party leader Abhijat Mishra, former national secretary and Gujarat MP Ram Bhai Mokariya and Mahesh Sharma to reach out to Brahmin members of the community.

The assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh are scheduled early next year. PTI

Story first published: Monday, December 27, 2021, 15:09 [IST]