UP 2022 poll: BJP kicks off online campaign with 'Soch Imanadar, Kaam Damdaar, Fir Ek Baar BJP Sarkar' slogan

oi-Prakash KL

Lucknow, Oct 25: In an attempt to highlight the Yogi Adityanath government's developmental programmes and counter the opposition's allegations, the BJP has kicked off online campaigns ahead of the 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, thereby trying to increase its social media presence.

The saffron party has come up with four campaigns with four different slogans to throw light on the major achievements of Yogi government and the failures of the previous governments, UP social media head of BJP Ankit Chandel told news agency ANI.

The main slogan for the election is 'Soch Imanadar, Kaam Damdaar, Fir Ek Baar BJP Sarkar'. In the 2017 election, the party ran the main campaign with - 'Na Gundaraj Na Bhrashtachar, Abki Baar BJP Sarkar'.

"Other campaigns include 'Farq Saaf hai' that focuses on the difference between the current and the previous governments, 'Bhule Toh Nahe' mentions about incidents i.e. riots which took place in the time of the previous governments and 'Joh Kaha So Kiya' focuses on the promises fulfilled by the Yogi Adityanath government," Ani quotes Ankit Chandel as saying.

"Apart from this, more campaigns will be launched by the party as and when required. BJP is also undertaking campaigns for the work done by them in religious places. BJP is doing an overall campaign not only about the Ram Temple but also pilgrimages like Ayodhya, Kashi, Chitrakoot and Mathura have been added to the UP election campaign," added Chandel.

He claims that the political parties tried to take mileage from the recent Lakhimpur Kheri incident and tried to spread rumours against the BJP, which now aims to expose the opposition parties' lies and present truth before the general public.

The party's social media team has been divided into six zones and there are four workers in four zones.

The party has also formed a team of three at the district level.

Also, two different teams have been formed; one for social media and another for information technology. Both social media and IT teams will be working on state, division, district levels and mandal level. Kameshwar Mishra is the head of the IT team. With input from ANI.

Story first published: Monday, October 25, 2021, 9:52 [IST]