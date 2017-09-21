UP: 130 cops from Ghaziabad police station transferred for dereliction of duty

Nearly 130 police officials of Modi Nagar police station were transferred to Ghaziabad police lines on Tuesday for alleged dereliction of duty.

The decision to transfer the 133 police personnel was taken after a marathon meeting with Additional Director General of Police Prashant Kumar, SSP H N Singh said. A new police team has been posted in the station.

The officer said 133 personnel, including the SHO, four sub-inspectors, a senior sub-inspector and over 100 constables, both men and women, were given the punishment posting.

The drastic action was taken after protests by locals against the policemen over the body of a 14-year-old girl, which was recovered from Bhojipur area on September 14, after she went missing on September 4, sources said.

Soon after that, Modi Nagar police station SHO Sanjay Kumar was transferred to the lines and in-charge Sudhir Kumar was suspended for negligence in handling the case.

The family members of the deceased had met the SSP complaining about police laxity in the case.

The police have already arrested five persons in the case.

The matter was then taken up by local BJP MLA Manju Sivach, who met Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in this regard.

