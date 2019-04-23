  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Unusual voter visit: Snake in VVPAT machine in Kannur delays polling

    By PTI
    |

    Kannur, Apr 23: An unusual "visitor" in a polling booth in Kerala's Kannur Lok Sabha constituency held up voting for a brief while today. A small snake was found inside a VVPAT (Voter Verified Paper Audit Trail) machine in a booth at Mayyil Kandakkai in the Kannur constituency.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    The presence of the snake triggered panic among election officials and voters in the polling booth. The snake was removed soon and voting continued.

    Kannur Lok Sabha constituency is witnessing heavy polling today as part of phase 3 of the national elections.

    Lok Sabha elections 2019 polling LIVE: Polling officer passes away in Odisha

    The Kannur constituency, where sitting MP PK Sreemathy (CPI-M-LDF), K Surendrdan (Congress-UDF) and CK Padmanabhan (BJP-NDA) are trying their luck, is witnessing brisk polling since morning.

    lok-sabha-home

    More SNAKE News

    Read more about:

    snake vvpat kerala lok sabha elections 2019

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue