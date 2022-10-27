YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Explainer Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    UNSC meet in India to begin its deliberations in Mumbai is a message in itself: MEA

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Mumbai, Oct 26: India is currently the Chair of the United Nations Security Council Counter-Terrorism Committee for the year 2022 and will host diplomats of the 15-nation UN body along with other member states for a special meeting in Mumbai and New Delhi on 28 and 29 October.

    The UNSC meet at Mumbai's Taj Hotel holds a special significance as it was one of the main targets of a 10-member team from the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) that unleashed a three-day wave of carnage in India's financial hub in November 2008.

    UNSC meet in India to begin its deliberations in Mumbai is a message in itself: MEA
    The UNSC meet at Mumbai's Taj Hotel holds a special significance as one of the sites of the 2008 terror attack.

    Sanjay Verma, Secretary (West) in the Ministry of External Affairs, said at a press conference on Wednesday that the larger purpose of this unprecedented meeting of the Counter-Terrorism Committee in Mumbai will resonate with rest of the world because what happened in 2008 was an attack on what would be the identity of India in financial & commercial space.

    ''A city which reflects the best of India in terms of its economic development in recent years. The fact that the CTC has agreed to begin its deliberations in Mumbai is a message in itself,'' he noted.

    UNSC's counter-terror meet in India to focus on use of internet, new payment mechanism by terroristsUNSC's counter-terror meet in India to focus on use of internet, new payment mechanism by terrorists

    Verma also said UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly will be among foreign ministers who will attend the inaugural session of the meeting in Mumbai.

    The meeting will focus on dealing with use of internet, new payment mechanism and drones by terrorists, Ruchira Kamboj, Indian envoy to UN said.

    The last time such a meeting was held in Spain's Madrid in 2015.

    The meeting will begin with a 'Soft Opening Session and Tribute to the Victims of Terrorism' in Mumbai on October 28 through a solemn ceremony at Hotel Taj Mahal Palace, where the current 15 and incoming 5 members of the UN Security Council will pay homage at the 26/11 memorial site.

    Comments

    More UNSC News  

    Read more about:

    unsc

    Story first published: Thursday, October 27, 2022, 1:29 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 27, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X