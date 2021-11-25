"Unruly bull" from Hyderabad" helps BJP win elections: Rakesh Tikait takes dig at Owaisi

Hyderabad, Nov 25: Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait slammed AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday that an "unbridled bull from Hyderabad" helps the BJP win elections.

Without taking his name, Tikait urged the people to tie up the bull by not allowing him to go out of Hyderabad and Telangana.

Speaking at 'Maha Dharna' organised by All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC)-Telangana unit here, "(Woh aapka ek belagam saand) One unruly bull from here which helps BJP... tie him up here itself. Don't allow him to go outside Hyderabad and Telangana. He helps BJP (win polls)... He talks one thing and his intentions are different. Both are A and B team and the entire country is aware," the BKU national spokesperson said.

"Wherever he goes helps the BJP . Tie him up or it will help BJP win," the BKU leader added.

When the reporters asked him about the person whom he was refererring to as the bull, he did not give a straight answer and said, "You search... who is it . Wherever it goes it helps BJP win." PTI

