  • search

Unnao rape: No poison found in witness’ body

Posted By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Lucknow, Sep 3: The forensic science laboratory (FSL) report of Yunus, a witness in the Unnao rape case who died recently, has ruled out poisoning as the cause of his death, a senior police official said Sunday.

    Unnao rape: No poison found in witness’ body

    "The FSL report of Yunus has been received by SP Unnao. No poison has been detected in the viscera that were sent for chemical analysis," Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Anand Kumar said in Lucknow.

    Also Read | Body of Unnao rape case witness exhumed, kin attempt immolation in protest

    "This should end all speculation and settle the cause of his death beyond doubt", he added.

    Yunus had died on August 18 and his body was exhumed on August 25 and sent for postmortem examination as the victim's uncle had alleged foul play in his death.

    On Twitter, Congress president Rahul Gandhi had also termed the death "mysterious" and his burial "hurried".

    Also Read | Unnao rape case: CBI files charge-sheet against 5 people over death of victim's father

    The man's family, however, had said he died due to a liver ailment for which he was being treated since 2013.

    Yunus was a witness in the CBI case registered after the death of the father of a minor who was allegedly raped by BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar. The rape victim's father died in April after being beaten up, allegedly by Sengar's brother and others.

    Read more about:

    robert vadra bhupider singh hoods sonia gandhi son in law land deals investigation mahohar lal khattar haryana chief minister bhupinder singh hooda manohar lal khattar haryana unnao rape case report witness poison death forensic report

    Story first published: Monday, September 3, 2018, 5:59 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 3, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue