  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Unnao rape case: CBI holds raids at multiple locations

    By Shreya
    |

    Unnao, Aug 04: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Sunday held searches at multiple locations in connection with the Unnao rape survivor's accident case.

    While the details of the searches have been withheld as the raids are underway, it is believed that 17 locations are being searched, officials told PTI.

    Unnao rape case: CBI holds raids at multiple locations
    Representational Image

    Meanwhile, Arms licences of expelled BJP legislator Kuldeep Singh Sengar have been cancelled, officials said on Saturday.

    Unnao rape victim accident: Yogi govt ready for CBI probe

    Sengar had licences to posses a single barrel gun, a rifle and a revolver.

    The Bangarmau MLA was arrested by the CBI on April 13, 2018 on rape charges and is lodged in the Sitapur district jail.

    Sengar been charged with raping the young woman in 2017, when she was a minor.

    Another case was filed against him after a car carrying the rape survivor met an accident on Sunday in Rae Bareli district. Two of her aunts died in the truck-car collision and she and her lawyer are in admitted in a Lucknow hospital.

    More UNNAO RAPE CASE News

    Read more about:

    unnao rape case cbi raids

    Story first published: Sunday, August 4, 2019, 12:11 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 4, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue