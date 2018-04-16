Unnao rape: Accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar likely to face narco test

The CBI is likely to conduct narco and polygraph test on BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, accused of raping a 17-year-old girl in Unnao after it has found discrepancies in his statements during interrogation.

According to sources, Sengar has been changing his statements repeatedly during interrogation by CBI. He is giving different answers to same questions before different teams of the agency.

On Friday, the Central Bureau of Investigation arrested Sengar in connection with the alleged rape of 17-year-old-girl in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao district.

Woman Shashi Singh, who is accused of taking the girl to the legislator has also been arrested.

Three cases have been filed against the party legislator under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act.

However, Sengar, the lawmaker from Unnao's Bangamau, continued to claim that he was innocent and told media persons before he was presented before the court that he had full faith in God and the judiciary.

