Unnao incident: Akhilesh Yadav sits on dharna, Priyanka Gandhi blames UP govt

India

Lucknow, Dec 07: Samajwadi Party (SP) president and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav sat on a ''dharna'' outside the Vidhan Bhavan on Saturday, after the death of the Unnao rape victim in Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi.

The SP chief called it a "black day" and hit out at the Yogi Adityanath government over deteriorating law and order situation in the state.

"This is an extremely condemnable incident. This is a black day. It is not the first such incident under this BJP Govt. CM had said in this very assembly, 'apradhiyon ko thok diya jayega', they could not save the life of a daughter," Akhilesh told reporters.

"Till the day Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, state Home Secretary and DGP don't resign, justice will not be done. Tomorrow we will conduct a shok sabha in all districts of the state over Unnao rape case," he added.

Meanwhile, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi, who is on her way to Unnao, questioned the Uttar Pradesh government as to why the gang-rape victim was not given security keeping in mind a similar incident that took place earlier in the same district.

"Why the victim of Unnao gangrape case was not given security keeping in mind an earlier incident of Unnao? What action has been taken on the police official who refused to register an FIR? What steps are being taken by the government to stop crime against the women, which take place on a daily basis?" Priyanka tweeted.

She was referring to another such alleged attack in the district in July when the car in which a woman, who had accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar of raping her, was hit by a truck.

"I pray to God to give courage to the family members of Unnao victim," she added.

The Congress general secretary also went on to say that it is everyone's collective failure as a society that the victim was not able to get justice.

"At the social level, we all are guilty, but at the same time, this also points out to the hollow law and order mechanism in UP," she tweeted.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday expressed grief over the death of the Unnao rape victim at a hospital in Delhi. "Sad. Cruelty has no limitations #Unnao," the Chief Minister said in a tweet.

The body of the Unnao rape victim is being taken to her village in Unnao district of Uttar Pradesh by road, the family said on Saturday.

The 23-year-old rape victim was set ablaze by five people, including two who are accused of raping her, on Thursday morning. She had suffered 90 per cent burns and was airlifted to Safdarjung Hospital where she lost the battle for her life at late Friday night.