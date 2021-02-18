Unnao: 3 girls found with hands and legs tied; 2 dead, 1 hospitalised

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Unnao, Feb 18: In yet another shocking incident, three girls were found lying unconscious in their own wheat field in Unnao area on Wednesday. The incident occurred in Babura village under Asoha police station in Unnao district.

The villagers informed the police and rushed the girls to a hospital, where two of them were declared brought dead while one was taken to the Unnao hospital for treatment, they said.

According to Anand Kulkarni, Superintendent of Police who rushed to the spot, said,''two of them have died while one is undergoing treatment at the district hospital.

"Three girls found lying in the unconscious in their field in Asoha police station limits. They were admitted to hospitals. Two have died while one is undergoing treatment at the district hospital. Prima facie, they went to fields to cut grass," Kulkarni further said.

"After they did not return to their home, their families started looking for them. Doctors said that there are symptoms of poisoning," he added.

The doctor who attended to the injured girl said that her pupils were dilated and she was in an unconscious state when she was brought to the facility. The girl is said to be critically injured with minor signs of survival.

Senior cops including the Superintendent of Police (SP) reached the spot and an investigation into the matter is underway.

The bodies of the victims have been sent for postmortem and an investigation is underway, police said.