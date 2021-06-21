Unlock Karnataka: Public transport services to operate with 50 per cent capacity from today

Karnataka to see further relaxation in Covid-19 lockdown? CM Yediyurappa to announce today

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Bengaluru, June 21: A day after Karnataka eased Covid-induced lockdown norms, public transport corporations on Sunday announced to operate buses and metro services with 50 per cent seating capacity from Monday (June 21).

The Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC), Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) and Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation (BMRC) have released separate statements and appealed passengers to strictly follow COVID protocols.

According to a statement released by the KSRTC, as many as 3,000 buses initially will resume their operations from today.

"As of now, we will not operate interstate services but we will start operating across Karnataka except for Mysuru but with only 50 per cent seating capacity," KSRTC said in its statement.

The KSRTC added that it will commence local and inter-district long route bus operations with effect from Monday, based on traffic density and need, except in Mysuru district.

"We will take decision on resuming inter-state operations after studying various factors in the days to come," it said.

BMTC, the lifeline of Bengaluru, said that it will resume operations with 2,000 buses from 6 am to 7 pm on major traffic routes.

The BMTC also clarified that the validity of the monthly pass issued in April will be extended till July 8.

Meanwhile, BMRC also said that Metro Rail services are also permitted, with 50 per cent occupancy, strictly adhering to COVID appropriate behaviour and SOPs issued by the concerned departments.