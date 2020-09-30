YouTube
    Unlock 5.0: Lockdown in Maharashtra extended till October 31st

    Mumbai, Sep 30: The lockdown in Maharashtra has been extended till 31st October with further relaxations outside containment zones. This comes after India's COVID-19 caseload raced past 62 lakh today with 80,472 infections being reported in a day.

    As already declared by the state earlier, hotels, food, restaurants and bars will be allowed to operate from 5 October with capacity not exceeding 50% of the total staff. Separate SOP shall be shared by the Tourism department for the necessary precautions that the establishments need to undertake.

    The number of Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra has crossed 13.66 lakh and the death toll is above 36,000-mark. Both are the highest in the country.

    India's COVID-19 tally crossed the 62-lakh mark with new cases. Meanwhile, Maharashtra minister for public health and family welfare Rajesh Tope has criticised private hospitals and diagnostic centres saying they have taken undue advantage of the COVID-19 situation by charging exorbitantly high for basic health services.

    Story first published: Wednesday, September 30, 2020, 20:07 [IST]
